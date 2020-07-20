Coldstream hosts final summer book sale

Vernon Friends of the Library taking a break for the summer

Vernon Friends of the Library book sales are coming to a close for the summer. (Photo submitted)

The Vernon Friends of the Library are putting a bookmark in their annual sales for the summer.

The last book sale takes place Saturday, July 25 from 10-3 at 9908 Kalamalka Rd., near Coldstream Elementary School.

“We will take a rest for the month of August,” spokesperson Linda Wills said. “We plan to start up again with a Saturday sale on Sept. 12. Plans are to include all the regular selections plus the special books section which many patrons have been asking for.”

The weather forecast is good for next Saturday and 20 tables will out with a variety of subjects. As usual, there will be adult fiction, junior, young adult, and kids’ books. The non-fiction selection will include sports, politics and economics, business and computers, true crime, western and war, old books, large print and romance (at reduced prices), science fiction, social science, and audio-visual including CDs, DVDs, and talking books.

“All the books are coming from previously unopened boxes,” said Wills. “Come and stock up on your reading for the rest of the summer.”

For more information, call Wills at 250-549-1466.

READ MORE: Dark themes explored in Vernon author’s debut novel

READ MORE: Library friends finally able to resume Coldstream book sales

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Books