Kathryn Ross is the featured artist at Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames in Vernon for the month of June 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Coldstream painter’s art show marks gallery’s 15th year in Vernon

Kathryn Ross is the featured artist for the month of June at Nadine’s Fine art and Frames

Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames is celebrating 15 years in Vernon this month, and the work of Coldstream artist Kathryn Ross has helped mark the occasion.

The gallery’s Artist of the Month, Ross has only been painting for six years. In that short time she’s learned how to convey her love of animals with technical precision and colour palettes that exude the positive emotions she draws from her subject matter.

Ross moved to Coldstream four years ago, and most of the works in the art show were produced since then.

“It’s just whatever interests me, like if I see a picture and it really strikes me,” she said earlier this month. I really love painting birds and animals.”

Ross started out as an acrylic painter but now works primarily with oil. With her Border Collie at her side, she goes through the gallery pointing to her other animal companions on the walls.

READ MORE: Vernon painter’s art show captures rainy-day comforts

“These are my three horses,” she said. “Living in Calgary for eight years, I’ve really embraced the western art.”

It can be a hard task for artists to name their favourite piece in a body of work, but for Ross, it comes down to the one piece on display that she wouldn’t be able to part with.

“I guess my favourite is the heron, because it’s not for sale!” she said.

A member of the Okanagan Artists of Canada Society and various chapters of the Federation of Canadian Artists, Ross said she’s enjoyed the experience of her first solo art show.

“It’s just really neat to see my work displayed so nicely and all together. It feels good as a pretty new artist.”

Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames has been offering art shows, lessons and supplies since June 2005.

“It’s gone a lot faster than you might think,” said owner Nadine Wilson. “It’s been fun, it’s been a lot of work, but it’s been pretty exciting—and when I have an open house here it’s like a house party.”

COVID-19 has put a damper on parties in general, but Wilson holds out hope that before the year is up, she’ll be able to get local artists and members of the community together again.

“The end of November is going to be my 16th Christmas show. Maybe by that time we’ll have a big party,” she said. “You just never know.”

READ MORE: Lavington writer uses free time during pandemic to complete first novel

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Artist Exhibit

Most Read