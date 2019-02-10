Coldstream polar bear swim more like sprint

Close to 50 hearty, brave souls dashed into the frigid waters of Kalamalka Lake Sunday for the annual Vernon Winter Carnival Polar Bear Swim. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

Arrrrrrrr ye crazy?

Well, for a Pirate’s Carnival, close to 50 participants walked, er, sprinted the plank Sunday in Coldstream, braving temperatures of -9 C before entering the even colder water of Kalamalka Lake for the annual Vernon Winter Carnival Polar Bear Swim.

Reporter: Arrrrrr ye ready?

Swimmer: No.

Reporter: Arrrrr ye nervous?

Swimmer: Yes.

Reporter: Arrrrr ye cold?

Swimmer: YES.

And that was BEFORE the swim.

With the lake being frozen, there was a small enough path on the east side of the Kal Beach Pier for participants to run in the water – not many participants were doing a slow, leisurely stroll – the length of the dock and back in a single-file manner.

One swimmer was brave enough to go all the way in. Briefly, but all the way in.

Funds raised from the swim will go toward the Zimbabwe Project.



