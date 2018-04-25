Coldstream receives ‘royal’ visit

May Day Senior Ambassador, Summer Jorgenson receives a firm handshake and a commemorative pin from Coldstream mayor, Jim Garlick during the May Day proclamation in the District of Coldstream council chambers on Monday night. Joining Jorgenson in the presentation were May Day Queen, Meili Markramm and Junior Ambassador, Korbin Wade. May Day will be held at Lavington Elementary School Park on May 17 beginning at 12:30 p.m. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

