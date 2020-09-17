Coldstream’s Thomas Haslinger won first place in the Backyard Habitats category in the BC SPCA’s annual Wildlife-in-Focus photography contest Sept. 17, 2020. (Contributed)

Coldstream shutterbug scoops top prize

Thomas Haslinger’s photo of a chipmunk named No. 1 in backyard category

A Coldstream shutterbug didn’t have to go too far out of his way to land first prize in the BC SPCA’s Wildlife-in-Focus photography contest.

Thomas Haslinger captured an image of a snacky chipmunk and of more than 956 submitted photographs, his was selected as No. 1 in the Backyard Habitats category.

The category highlights the special relationship with wild animals and backyards, the BC SPCA said in a statement Thursday, Sept. 17.

Now, Haslinger’s adorable photograph will be featured in the upcoming issue of BC SPCA’s Animal Sense magazine. It will also appear in a pack of greeting cards along with the judges’ top three choices in each category and the 12 People’s Choice winners. The greeting cards will be available for purchase in the online store at shop.spca.bc.ca.

“With more than 956 photos submitted, it was a challenge for the contest judges to highlight only a few of the many amazing photos celebrating B.C.’s diverse wildlife, BC SPCA spokesperson Erin Ryan said.

“We want to thank all the participants for sharing their amazing photos and helping to raise more than $32,920 to help the BC SPCA care for injured and orphaned wildlife.”

READ MORE: B.C. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases as health officials urge smaller social circles

READ MORE: Sump pump fire doused in basement of Vernon home

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Armstrong crowned champion in Make Water Work campaign

Just Posted

Two hurt in reported stabbing in Enderby

Police respond to reports of stabbing to find two men in similar condition near Canyon Road

Armstrong’s water conservation measures rescinded

Work on the intake project no longer requires customers to rely on well water

Coldstream shutterbug scoops top prize

Thomas Haslinger’s photo of a chipmunk named No. 1 in backyard category

Vernon police catch porch pirate

A 45-year-old Vernon woman faces charges of theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property

Bird evacuated from potential BX home fire

BX-Swan Lake firefighters were called to the home near Swan Lake just after 11 a.m. Thursday

Record-breaking 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in B.C. in 24-hour period

Fifty-seven people are in hospital battling the novel coronavirus

March to protect old growth, stop industrial logging coming to B.C. Legislature

Organizers say they want to give frontline communities a bigger say in nearby logging

B.C. releases details of $1.5B economic recovery plan, $660M in business tax incentives

Economic plan includes support for employers, as well as training for workers

B.C. driver charged for allegedly speeding while sleeping in Tesla on Alberta highway

Incident took place in July

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing slated for man convicted of Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein was found guilty in March of killing Letisha Reimer, 13, in 2016

British Columbians disheartened by Nanaimo Bar mislabel of ‘Canadian Chocolate Bar’

BuzzFeed Canada has since apologized

EDITORIAL: A pandemic continues

Measures to control the spread of COVID-19 were introduced six months ago

LETTER: Lekhi family received support from Summerland

Family was showed kindness following racist vandalism in summer

Conservation groups blast province for logging in caribou habitat near Revelstoke

In the last year, 104 cuts have been approved near Revelstoke in caribou habitat

Most Read