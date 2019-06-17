Community comes together for Easter Seals Camp Winfield

On June 15, the community of Lake Country came out to help raise funds for Easter Seals Camp Winfield

From duck races to face painting, to cotton candy, Camp Winfield was filled with activity this past weekend for the annual Easter Seals family festival fundraiser.

Camp Winfield has been in Lake Country for more than 50 years providing an overnight camping experience to children and young adults with diverse abilities that range from autism to down syndrome to degenerative, life-limiting disorders.

READ MORE: Camp Winfield enhances diverse-ability children’s lives for 51 years

According to James Gagnon, Director of Camp Programs at Easter Seals, campers come from all over the B.C and Yukon.

“It costs $3,600 to send one child to Easter Seals summer camp and the support we received from everyone this weekend was great,” he said.

Lake Country residents and those from surrounding areas were invited to check out the facilities and introduce their children to Camp Winfield.

Now, the camp is prepping to open for its first campers on June 21.

“We have 200 campers coming this June and July to Camp Winfield, and then our camp staff travels to Vancouver Island to welcome 200 more campers at Camp Shawnigan in August,” said Gagnon.

Community comes together for Easter Seals Camp Winfield

On June 15, the community of Lake Country came out to help raise funds for Easter Seals Camp Winfield

