COVID-19: Long-distance Alzheimer care strategies offered in North Okanagan

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to dramatically affect the way of life in Vernon, providing support for the community’s most vulnerable residents is more important than ever before.
While maintaining physical distancing during this time is essential, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is urging area residents not to forget about people living with dementia and their caregivers.
“During this time of increased isolation, many people affected by dementia may feel disconnected from support networks and will face unexpected challenges,” said Sherry Wezner, support and education coordinator for the North/Central Okanagan.
One way the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is offering support is through free weekly webinars, including one on Wednesday, May 13, that addresses the timely topic of long-distance caregiving.
A diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia affects the whole family.
“A person living with dementia needs more and more help as the disease progresses – and family members are often the first people to provide this help,” said Wezner. “However, when family members aren’t living with the person – often in other cities, provinces or even countries – caregiving can present special challenges, even under normal circumstances. Long-distance caregiving is even more of a challenge in these uncertain times.”
To learn more about caregiving while physically separate from a person living with dementia or other topics related to the disease, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. invites you to sign up for one of its free webinars. Upcoming webinars include:
· Long-distance caregiving (Wednesday, May 13, 2 or 7 p.m.): Practical tips on providing meaningful caregiving support from a distance. For caregivers.
· “Why do I feel this way?” Coping with changes brought by dementia (Wednesday, May 20, 2 p.m.): Explore change and loss and the uncertainty of the dementia experience.
· Accessing care services during COVID-19 (Friday, May 27, 2 p.m.): Learn strategies for navigating changes in accessing services and how to get the most out of your interactions with care providers.
To register for any of these webinars, visit alzbc.org/webinars.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.