COVID-19: Two more deaths in South Okanagan long-term care facility

McKinney Place in Oliver currently has 56 cases of the virus

Two more residents of McKinney Place in Oliver have died due to COVID-19.

The news was announced by Interior Health in its update on the COVID-19 numbers in the region on Dec. 18.

“This has been a challenging outbreak for everyone who lives at McKinney, their loved ones, and their staff and physicians who are committed to their care,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health. “On behalf of everyone at Interior Health we send our condolences to the families and caregivers and despite this tragic news, we remain committed to the fight against COVID-19.”

The two deaths have brought the total in Interior Health into the double digits since the start of the pandemic, with 10 deaths now recorded.

COVID-19 claimed its first victim at McKinney Place earlier this week, when Evelyn Patridge died of the virus on Dec. 13.

READ MORE: One in hospital, one dead and several sick from outbreak at Oliver home

The long-term care facility currently remains at 56 cases, with 41 residents and 15 staff testing positive.

Since the outbreak, Interior Health brought in additional staff from around the Okanagan to maintain the staffing levels at the facility.

READ MORE: COVID outbreak in Oliver care home claims life of woman in her 70s

The Big White outbreak grew to include 76 cases as of Dec. 18, and the Village by the Station long-term care facility outbreak remained at four cases.

