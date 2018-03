Four young strategists took home top honours at SD23’s recent District Chess Championship in Kelowna last weekend.

Coldstream students (from left), Robbie Drew (2nd place), Lukas Reimer (1st place), and Rylan Terleski (3rd place) swept the Grade 3 competition in SD23’s District Chess Tournament in Kelowna on March 10. (Photo submitted)