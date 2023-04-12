Dog loses eye, surrendered and Okanagan community pitches in

A little dog that lost its eye after being surrendered was met with a massive amount of compassion recently.

Brenda Milcetic was at the Vernon Veterinary Clinic with one of her dogs about a month ago when she overheard some upsetting news about another dog.

A little white pomeranian Chihuahua had been brought in with an injured eye and was surrendered.

“The vet did everything for free,” she said of medications and care as they didn’t know if the eye would be able to be salvaged or would need to be removed.

Milcetic’s heart hurt to hear the news, which she responded to by immediately offering to take the pup.

“But I didn’t talk to my husband first,” admits the Vernon woman.

Knowing there was some time while the little dog was being treated, Milcetic reached out to the couple she had received her little Chihuahua from – Doug and Darci Braun.

The news also hit the hearts of the Brauns, who came from Kelowna to pick up the not even two-year-old dog and foster him until a home could be found.

It didn’t take long as their daughter had a friend who was looking for a little dog.

Sarah Jane Mete was studying with said friend who told her about Tito.

“I always wanted a dog and I knew I wanted a smaller dog,” said Mete, 25, of Kelowna.

Now Mete and Tito are living their best lives, thanks to everyone who made the union possible.

“It was a bit of a journey for both of us,” Mete said. “But now he’s loving life.”

Milcetic is thrilled to see the little dog find its forever home with Mete.

“She was so happy when she got him she was in tears. What a beautiful story.”

READ MORE: Lumby Barn Dance to benefit double amputee

READ MORE: Spring snow helps Vernon ski hill extend season

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DogsFoster careKelownaOkanaganVernonVeterinarians