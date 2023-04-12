Dog loses eye, surrendered and Okanagan community pitches in

Tito finds love from Vernon vet, Kelowna family and friend

Tito after his eye was removed. (Sarah Jane Mete photo)

A little dog that lost its eye after being surrendered was met with a massive amount of compassion recently.

Brenda Milcetic was at the Vernon Veterinary Clinic with one of her dogs about a month ago when she overheard some upsetting news about another dog.

A little white pomeranian Chihuahua had been brought in with an injured eye and was surrendered.

“The vet did everything for free,” she said of medications and care as they didn’t know if the eye would be able to be salvaged or would need to be removed.

Milcetic’s heart hurt to hear the news, which she responded to by immediately offering to take the pup.

“But I didn’t talk to my husband first,” admits the Vernon woman.

Knowing there was some time while the little dog was being treated, Milcetic reached out to the couple she had received her little Chihuahua from – Doug and Darci Braun.

The news also hit the hearts of the Brauns, who came from Kelowna to pick up the not even two-year-old dog and foster him until a home could be found.

It didn’t take long as their daughter had a friend who was looking for a little dog.

Sarah Jane Mete was studying with said friend who told her about Tito.

“I always wanted a dog and I knew I wanted a smaller dog,” said Mete, 25, of Kelowna.

Now Mete and Tito are living their best lives, thanks to everyone who made the union possible.

“It was a bit of a journey for both of us,” Mete said. “But now he’s loving life.”

Milcetic is thrilled to see the little dog find its forever home with Mete.

“She was so happy when she got him she was in tears. What a beautiful story.”

READ MORE: Lumby Barn Dance to benefit double amputee

READ MORE: Spring snow helps Vernon ski hill extend season

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DogsFoster careKelownaOkanaganVernonVeterinarians

 

Tito's new haircut at his new home. (Sarah Jane Mete photo)

Samantha Kokayko (left) shares in Sarah Jane Mete’s excitement as she rescues Tito, who was surrendered after losing his eye. (Contributed)

Samantha Kokayko (left) shares in Sarah Jane Mete’s excitement as she rescues Tito, who was surrendered after losing his eye. (Contributed)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon Towne Theatre hosting powerful book signing
Next story
‘Kids just want to play’: Penticton Lacrosse petition reaches 300 for indoor space

Just Posted

Snow pack measurements in British Columbia were below normal, although some parts of the province had measurements above normal, according to the April 1 statistics. (BC River Forecast Centre image)
Snow levels below normal in most of B.C.

Area B is located on crown land, with the majority in agricultural holdings (Photo: RDKB fire rescue).
UPDATE: Vernon council declines fire protection to regional district Area B – for now

The UBC Thunderbirds will return to the North Okanagan in 2023 to defend their Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl title. The T-Birds will face the University of Alberta Golden Bears in a Canadian university football exhibition game Wednesay, Aug. 23, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. UBC defeated the Calgary Dinos 28-10 in the inaugural Kal Bowl in 2022. (Darren Hove photo)
UBC, Alberta to meet in Vernon exhibition football game

Tito before his eye was removed. (Brenda Milcetic photo)
Dog loses eye, surrendered and Okanagan community pitches in