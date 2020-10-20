To guarantee water supply in 1933, Summerland’s Dominion Research Station (now Summerland Research and Development Centre) installed its own Okanagan Lake pumping station. Today, all communities on Okanagan Lake use lake water to supplement their water systems, except the District of Summerland. (Photo courtesy Summerland Museum)

To guarantee water supply in 1933, Summerland’s Dominion Research Station (now Summerland Research and Development Centre) installed its own Okanagan Lake pumping station. Today, all communities on Okanagan Lake use lake water to supplement their water systems, except the District of Summerland. (Photo courtesy Summerland Museum)

Dominion Research Station once drew water from Okanagan Lake

In 1930s, facility in Summerland used lake water to have a guaranteed supply

While Summerland has used Okanagan Lake primarily for recreation and transportation, water from the lake has also been used to supplement water systems.

To guarantee its water supply, the Dominion Research Station (now the Summerland Research and Development Centre) installed its own Okanagan Lake pumping station in 1933.

READ ALSO: Summerland receives award for water system

READ ALSO: Summerland’s water system and rinks featured in 2019 Okanagan Historical Society book

Today, all communities along Okanagan Lake, except Summerland, use water from the lake to supplement their water systems.

Summerland’s water supply comes from a series of lakes to the west of the community.

The community has a total water capacity of 14,348 million litres. Thirsk Lake alone has a capacity of 6,474 million litres.

During the peak of the irrigation season, Summerland’s water capacity can reach 140 million litres a day.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

history

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Funds raised for Vernon woman who awoke mysteriously paralyzed

Just Posted

Vernon product Quinn Jones, better known as Jaq Havoq, released his sophomore album Mood Swings ahead of fall 2020. (Contributed)
Vernon product drops sophomore album

Jaq Havoq examines love, heartache and depression in Mood Swings

Vernon once again boasts the lowest gas prices in B.C. Oct. 20, 2020. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon boasts lowest gas prices in B.C.

Gas going up, and down, throughout the North Okanagan

The body of Natsumi Kogawa, 30, was found in the Gabriola Mansion on Davie Street, Vancouver, in September 2016. Vernon man William Schneider, who was found guilty of second-degree murder, now awaits the decision of his appeal hearing Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Vancouver Police Department photo)
No decision yet for Vernon man appealing murder sentence

William Victor Schneider was convicted in relation to Natsumi Kogawa’s death in 2016

An early morning fire destroyed the Willems Fire Products mill Friday, Oct. 16. (Contributed)
Fire claims longtime Lumby mill

Go Fund Me established to help family-owned business rebuild

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received footage of a suspect vehicle littering hate flyers around 21st Avenue in Vernon Oct. 17, 2020. (RCMP)
WATCH: Footage offers lead in hate-fuelled flyer probe: Vernon Mounties

Vernon police received footage of an older model green truck distributing flyers in the early morning hours Saturday

FILE – People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

Three new healthcare outbreaks also announced

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A 20-year-old man was pronounced dead following a three vehicle collision on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (File photo)
One dead after Highway 1 crash near Revelstoke

20-year-old man pronounced dead at the scene of a three vehicle collision west of Revelstoke

Steven Stuart Gardner has been charged with possession of a firearm contrary to an order and possession of a firearm without a licence. He has also been charged, under the Motor Vehicle Act, with driving while prohibited. (Crime Stoppers photo)
Car connected to shooting, dumped in Chase leads to unrelated arrest

Investigation of Kamloops shooting leads police to a rural Chase property

Volunteer registered nurse Stephanie Hamilton recieves a swab from a driver as she works at a Covid-19 testing site in the parking lot at Everett Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 in Everett, Washington. (Andy Bronson / The Herald)
13 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region

There are 624 cases in the region since the start of the pandemic

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID/NIH via AP
At least 49 cases of COVID-19 linked to wedding in Calgary: Alberta Health

McMillan says the city of Calgary has recently seen several outbreaks linked to social gatherings

École de L’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 confirmed at Kelowna Francophone school

École de L’Anse-au-sable is not affiliated with local SD23

UBC geoscientists discovered the wreckage of a decades-old crash during an expedition on a mountain near Harrison Lake. (Submitted photo)
Wreckage of decades-old plane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

A team of Sts’ailes Community School students helped discover the twisted metal embedded in a glacier

To guarantee water supply in 1933, Summerland’s Dominion Research Station (now Summerland Research and Development Centre) installed its own Okanagan Lake pumping station. Today, all communities on Okanagan Lake use lake water to supplement their water systems, except the District of Summerland. (Photo courtesy Summerland Museum)
Dominion Research Station once drew water from Okanagan Lake

In 1930s, facility in Summerland used lake water to have a guaranteed supply

Most Read