Run, run as fast as you can, you can’t catch him..he’s the gingerbread man

Victoria Just ices her gingerbread man during the Free Gingerbread Man Decorating event Saturday at Vernon Teach and Learn. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Vernon’s Downtown Association helped get locals in the holiday spirit with with a free gingerbread decorating workshop in late December. Held between Dec. 9 – 23 at Vernon Teach and Learn Ltd.

