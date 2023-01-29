The Downtown Vernon Association will have two popular events during the 63rd Vernon Winter Carnival Feb. 3-12. (Contributed)

Downtown Vernon Association offers up nugget for Carnival

DVA’s popular Gold Rush Scavenger Hunt is back by popular demand

There’s real gold in them thar downtown Vernon businesses.

Clue packages are now on sale for the Downtown Vernon Association’s Vernon Winter Carnival Gold Rush Scavenger Hunt with real gold as the top prize.

The event was voted Best Outdoor Event of the 2022 Carnival, and runs through the 63rd winter festival until Feb. 12.

“Scour downtown Vernon with the new and somewhats easier Gold Rush clue package, and answer the questions with family or friends, or keep the prizes for yourself,” said the DVA.

All of the answers to the Gold Rush are within downtown Vernon.

Clue Packages are $10 and available at the Vernon Winter Carnival office on 35th Avenue.

There will be lots of other prizes given out by Gold Rush sponsors.

The DVA is literally stirring the pot for another of its Carnival events, the always popular 14th annual Chili Cook Off Saturday, Feb. 11, from 12-3 p.m. at various downtown Vernon locations.

It’s the one-day event where you decide who has the best chili in town.

“It’s one of Vernon’s hottest food-tasting events, featuring authentic chili recipes served up by Vernon’s most talented chefs,” said the DVA.

Tickets (chili passports) are $7 for the event and available at the Carnival office.

READ MORE: Vernon Winter Carnival one week away

READ MORE: The search is on for best small businesses in Thompson Okanagan

carnival Vernon Winter

