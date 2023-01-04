Emaciated cat staggers the ‘Golden Mile’ to seek refuge at South Okanagan winery

Golden the tabby is now in the care of AlleyCats Alliance

Golden is on the road to recovery. (AlleyCats/ Facebook)

A sick emaciated cat knew where to turn for help when wandering alone in the South Okanagan.

The feline snuck into the catio at Castoro de Oro winery, located along the Golden Mile bench in Oliver on Monday (Jan. 2). The winery has an outdoor fenced area for its cats but this outsider found its way in, and just in time, it appears.

The winery owners discovered the animal hiding amongst the others and realized the cat was hurt and had mobility issues. Reaching out to AlleyCats Alliance, a volunteer was able to retrieve the cat and take him to a vet.

Originally the veterinarian thought the cat was a senior, but upon further inspection, the feline was actually only about nine months old.

Theresa Nolet, the president of AlleyCats, said the tabby was running a very high fever, was very emaciated and badly dehydrated, with a troublesome wound to his head.

“His prognosis was guarded. However, after receiving antibiotics, fluids, and one of nature’s miracle cures, food, Golden as he has been named, is looking much better and the vet is very happy with his progress to date,” said Nolet.

Once Golden is fully recovered he will be neutered and available for adoption.

AlleyCats was thankful to Castoro de Oro for keeping Golden safe in the cat until he could be rescued by the volunteer.

AlleyCats is a fully volunteer-run charity that operates solely on donations. Those wishing to help with Golden’s veterinary costs and recovery can visit www.alleycatsalliance.org to donate using PayPal, or by snail mail at 332, 113-437 Martin Street, Penticton, B.C. V2A 5L1.

