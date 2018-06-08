Enderby 2018 grads paint the town

ENDERBY- A.L. Fortune Secondary Class of 2018 fulfills graduation tradition.

In Enderby, A.L. Fortune students took to the street to spray paint in celebration of their graduation Friday morning. This is part of a longstanding tradition and marks the start of celebrations for the 44 Class of 2018 graduates.

The day continues with photographs this afternoon and a parade through town and back to the school at 4 p.m. The day ends with convocation. The ceremony begins at 7 p.m. tonight.

Congratulations to all 2018 graduates.

Related: Lasting Impression

Watch The Morning Star for upcoming graduation events in the area.

