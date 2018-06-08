Enderby 2018 grads paint the town

In Enderby, A.L. Fortune students took to the street to spray paint in celebration of their graduation Friday morning. This is part of a longstanding tradition and marks the start of celebrations for the 44 Class of 2018 graduates.

The day continues with photographs this afternoon and a parade through town and back to the school at 4 p.m. The day ends with convocation. The ceremony begins at 7 p.m. tonight.

Congratulations to all 2018 graduates.

