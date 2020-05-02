A.L. Fortune Secondary’s Hannah Hinz has been awarded a 2020 NUFSICISUM Youth Leadership Award for her dedication to making a positive difference in her school and community through music, announced May 1, 2020. (Contributed)

Enderby grad wins national award for leadership in music

Hannah Hinz is one of 6 winners of a NUFSICISUM award across the country

An Enderby grad student is one of just six young people in the country receiving a national award for dedication and leadership in music.

Hannah Hinz has been named the winner of a 2020 NUFSICISUM (hint: read it backwards) Youth Leadership Award for her dedication to music over her five years at A.L. Fortune Secondary.

“Hannah has been incredibly involved in band, jazz band, drumline, musical theatre and all of our music fundraising,” the A.L. Fortune music department said Friday. Hinz was recognized after her music teacher nominated her for the award earlier this year.

The national award is given annually by the Coalitin for Music Education in Canada, an organization that advocates for equitable access to music education for children and youth in Canada.

The award goes to youth across the country who are committed to making a positive impact on their schools and communities through music.

May 4 is “Music Monday,” and the Coalition for Music Education in Canada will be hosting a live broadcast recognizing this year’s award winners on its website. Hinz’s name is expected to be called between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. local time.

To listen online to the announcement of Hinz’s award, go to https://coalitioncanada.ca/en/home/.

