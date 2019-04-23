Enderby plant sale returns

The annual event takes place on Saturday, May 4 at the Lion’s Gazebo,Riverside Park from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

The Enderby and District Garden Club is once again hosting their annual Plant Sale on Saturday, May 4 at the Lion’s Gazebo, Riverside Park from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Reimer’s Farm Services donated bark mulch that will be sold for $3 a bag and two Big Yellow Bags of soil that will be raffled for $2 per ticket. Delivery will be free in the Enderby/Grindrod area.

Dave Robertson, with the Blue Goose Cattle Company, has donated steer manure to the Club and we are most grateful to the Queest Mountain 4H Group for helping with the heavy work of bagging this product. It will also be available for $3 a bag.

There will be an assortment of annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables and house plants for sale at very reasonable prices and a Master Gardener will be on site, to answer your gardening questions. There will also be a live hypertufa demonstration.

Once again, there will also be a table of hand-crafted garden items, made by Garden Club members, for sale. This includes herb planters, grape vine trellises, garden and picking aprons, trugs, produce baskets, seed planting stakes. Orders for pallet planters will also be taken.

The Plant Sale is our major fund raising event for the year and enables the Club to give back to the Enderby community by participating in various beautification projects around our city.

Refreshments will be available.

“Come down and check us out but come early, because we are expecting to be sold out,” said Di Macdonald, Vice President, EDGC.

