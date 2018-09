Environment Canada is calling for sunny and warm temperatures for the last week of September

As fall begins to take hold and colours begin to change colour in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park, two people haul a paddleboard to the edge of Kalamalka Lake Monday, Sept. 24.

Environment Canada is calling for sunny and temperatures in the high teens for the final week of September in Vernon.

Related: Fall boating – it takes a little bit more care

@VernonNews

parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.