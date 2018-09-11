Fintry Fair Kiptyn Fisher takes up arms in a fight with Viking Oram (aka Skyler Desnoyer) during the Mother’s Day Fair at Manor House in Fintry which offered arts, crafts and entertainment. (Morning Star file photo)

Fall Fair returns to Fintry estate

Fair fun set for Sunday, Sept. 16

Celebrate autumn with Vikings, live Celtic music and history in Fintry.

The Friends of Fintry are hosting their annual Fall Fair at the Fintry Estate and would love for all to join the party Sept. 16. They’re presenting the Okanagan Vikings, the Triskele Celtic Singers, the Highlanders pipe band and other musicians to entertain throughout the day.

Related: Vikings invade Fintry Fall Fair

When not checking out the vendors’ booths, tour one of the grandest heritage mansions in the Valley, take the little ones to the kids’ area, ask firefighters to spray from a fire hose and enjoy food and ice cream.

Tours of the sumptuous Manor House, built by the Scottish laird James Dun-Waters in the 1920s, are $5. Gates to the grounds open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dogs on-leash are welcome. Entry is by donation and free for kids and society members.

For more information about Sunday’s fair, email caballero@shaw.ca.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan Screen Arts gives back
Next story
Unlucky Vernon pooch needs surgery help

Just Posted

Vernon Fire Rescue clean up needles, garbage in Vernon

Cleanup challenge work to make city cleaner, safer

Annual Kidney Walk Returns to Polson Park

Event is set for Sept. 23

Lee seeks second term as Vernon School District trustee

Robert Lee was first elected trustee in 2014

Vernon School District chair passes on third term

Kelly Smith was first elected trustee in 2011

SilverStar welcomes new face

Ian Jenkins joins the SilverStar Mountain Resort team as sales and marketing director

Vigilante B.C. motorsports dealer takes back stolen motorcycle

Owner of Pride Motorsports on Vancouver Island shares live video of recovery operation

Mother of baby revived at South Surrey, U.S. border ‘so grateful’

Six-month-old stopped breathing at Pacific Highway crossing

‘It’s coming straight for us’: Canadians in Florence’s path prepare for worst

Ottawa is warning Canadians to avoid all travel to that stretch of the U.S. East Coast.

All of Canada cheering for Humboldt Broncos as they return to the ice: Trudeau

It’s been five months since team’s bus and tractor-trailer crashed, killing 16 and injuring 13 others

Summerland holds two-day Fall Fair

Agricultural celebration featured plenty of exhibits and entertainment

Caetani Centre enters a new era of community programming

Classes in session this fall

VIDEO: Captivating footage shows B.C. cougar catching its breakfast

Cougar chases down deer, before taking a quick lounge in a Port Alberni woman’s backyard

Fall Fair returns to Fintry estate

Fair fun set for Sunday, Sept. 16

Pilon announces run for Lumby council seat

Coun. Julie Pilon was first elected in 2014

Most Read