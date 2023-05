Parents and goslings captured in front of beer store

A family of Canadian geese stroll along the sidewalk in front of ARC Liquor Monday, April 24. (Samantha Mikowski photo)

A family of Canadian geese was spotted strolling up to a beer store recently.

Samantha Mikowski caught a photo of the parents and gosslings on the sidewalk in front of ARC Liquor Monday, April 24.

No minors were sold alcohol.

