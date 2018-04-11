The Vernon Farmers Market begins its outdoor season Thursday, April 19, at Kal Tire Place. (Morning Star file photo)

Farmers’ market ready to go outdoors

Popular Vernon attraction opens for new outdoor season April 19

The Vernon Farmers’ Market is ready to move outdoors.

The outdoor market season will open Thursday, April 19.

“We plan to open with local fresh basil, baby greens, bedding plants, some winter storage produce, meat, cheese, baking and crafts,” said market manager Ingrid Baron.

The market is back at Kal Tire Place parking lot every Monday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through until Oct. 29, rain or shine.

With more than 200 local growers and artisans participating throughout the season, the Vernon Farmers’ Market offers everything from in-season fruit, vegetables, meat, seafood, crafts, art, gourmet foods, plants, flowers, gifts, and delicious baking.

Buskers, live entertainment and children’s activities often add to the cheerful atmosphere.

“Lively chatter and friendly faces welcome residents and visitors alike,” said Baron. “Parking is free so bring the whole family to experience the vibrant colours, fresh flavours, aromatic smells, and fun sounds.”

You can also follow the market on Facebook.

