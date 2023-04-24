SilverStar’s Ginny Scott; Bannister GM’s Brad Nakucyj; Silver Star fire captain Brad Baker, BX fire chief Bill Wacey; BX fire captain Kevin Dalgarno; and fire education Lt. Rob Montgomery with the new fire pump to action wildfires. (Contributed)

SilverStar’s Ginny Scott; Bannister GM’s Brad Nakucyj; Silver Star fire captain Brad Baker, BX fire chief Bill Wacey; BX fire captain Kevin Dalgarno; and fire education Lt. Rob Montgomery with the new fire pump to action wildfires. (Contributed)

Fire safety pumped up with new equipment in North Okanagan

Silver Star and BX departments get a new pump thanks to ski hill and Bannister

A major donation is making the communities of BX and Silver Star a safer place.

SilverStar Mountain Resort, in partnership with Bannister GM Vernon, raised $23,000 to purchase of a new fire pump that will be shared between BX Swan Lake and Silver Star fire departments. The new pump will service the areas with more effective responses to wildfire emergencies.

“When the SilverStar Fire Department mentioned they needed a new pump to better serve the community, it was the perfect cause to support through our Play Forever initiative” said Ginny Scott, SilverStar sales manager. “Supporting the fire departments has a direct impact on the people who live in our area and we couldn’t be more proud to support.”

The community alone raised almost $8,000, with SilverStar and Bannister GM topping it up with an additional $15,000 to meet the goal of $23,601.96.

“The Tohatsu V1500 Fire Pump is a great addition to support our Structural Protection Plan” said Brad Baker, Silver Star Fire Department captain. “In the event of a wildfire the pump will be used as part of a secondary water delivery system, above and beyond hydrants that may, or may not, be present. We are extremely grateful for great partners like SilverStar Mountain Resort and Bannister GM Vernon and their continued support of important community initiatives like this.”

READ MORE: Vernon ski hill wraps up successful season

READ MORE: Vernon walks for autism awareness

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

firefightersNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon walks for autism awareness

Just Posted

Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club members Macey Steinkrug of Armstrong (left) and Noelle Brierley of Vernon continue to sparkle for the club. (Contributed)
Nine Vernon rhythmic gymnasts qualify for nationals

Slow down move over public education event. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Kelowna RCMP look to inform, not punish with ‘Slow Down, Move Over’ checkpoint

Vernon council authorized the purchase of a new fire truck at the Monday, April 24, 2023 council meeting. (City of Vernon).
UPDATE: Vernon council to purchase new fire truck

Rube & Rake play for the Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society Friday, April 28 at the Vernon Jazz Club.
St. John’s duo pumped to play Vernon