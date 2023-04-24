Fire safety pumped up with new equipment in North Okanagan

Silver Star and BX departments get a new pump thanks to ski hill and Bannister

SilverStar’s Ginny Scott; Bannister GM’s Brad Nakucyj; Silver Star fire captain Brad Baker, BX fire chief Bill Wacey; BX fire captain Kevin Dalgarno; and fire education Lt. Rob Montgomery with the new fire pump to action wildfires. (Contributed)

A major donation is making the communities of BX and Silver Star a safer place.

SilverStar Mountain Resort, in partnership with Bannister GM Vernon, raised $23,000 to purchase of a new fire pump that will be shared between BX Swan Lake and Silver Star fire departments. The new pump will service the areas with more effective responses to wildfire emergencies.

“When the SilverStar Fire Department mentioned they needed a new pump to better serve the community, it was the perfect cause to support through our Play Forever initiative” said Ginny Scott, SilverStar sales manager. “Supporting the fire departments has a direct impact on the people who live in our area and we couldn’t be more proud to support.”

The community alone raised almost $8,000, with SilverStar and Bannister GM topping it up with an additional $15,000 to meet the goal of $23,601.96.

“The Tohatsu V1500 Fire Pump is a great addition to support our Structural Protection Plan” said Brad Baker, Silver Star Fire Department captain. “In the event of a wildfire the pump will be used as part of a secondary water delivery system, above and beyond hydrants that may, or may not, be present. We are extremely grateful for great partners like SilverStar Mountain Resort and Bannister GM Vernon and their continued support of important community initiatives like this.”

