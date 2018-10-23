First poppy pinned in Vernon

The 2018 Poppy Campaign’s official launch is Friday, Oct. 26.

Jennifer Pace, President and Service Officer and John Miller of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 pin the first poppy on Mayor Akbul Mund Tuesday morning at Vernon’s City Hall. (Submitted photo)

Jennifer Pace, President and Service Officer and John Miller of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 pin the first poppy on Mayor Akbul Mund Tuesday morning at Vernon’s City Hall.

The 2018 Poppy Campaign’s official launch is Friday, Oct. 26.

There will be poppies available in local stores and from campaigners throughout the city.

The legion raises funds every year through the poppy campaign as well as throughout the year holding meat draws at the Eagles Hall on 25th Ave in Vernon.

This year the legion has donated $65,000 to local non-profits including the Hospice House and the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.