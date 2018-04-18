For Humboldt

A property in Vernon has paid tribute to the Humboldt Broncos.
The property has a number of hockey sticks, adorned with green and yellow bows – the Broncos’ colours – tied to its fence.
Vernon property pays tribute to Humboldt Broncos by posting hockey sticks along fence
A property in Vernon has paid tribute to the Humboldt Broncos.
The property has a number of hockey sticks, adorned with green and yellow bows – the Broncos’ colours – tied to its fence.
A GoFundMe has been started for the Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary in Oyama
Family looking for vehicle involved in alleged April 8 incident on Mabel Lake Road
Contentious Vernon intersection being improved for safety and traffic flow
Family Day is on the move and it’s not something everyone is excited about
Prep work for major upgrade to Spallumcheen’s Pleasant Valley Road starts this week
Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.
Johnson, Bucknor urge students to be More than a Bystander when it comes to violence against women
Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.
Vaccine arrives from France and is now being distributed to 50 veterinary clinics
The highway is now open to single lane alternating traffic
A semi lost its load on Highway 17 near the 91 Connector
A 19-year-old Olalla woman watched as the hillside on Highway 3A broke loose
Beer, wine and spirits to be sold at stores this year
Most schools in Delta, Coquitlam, and North Vancouver will be closed Friday
Johnson, Bucknor urge students to be More than a Bystander when it comes to violence against women
Vernon property pays tribute to Humboldt Broncos by posting hockey sticks along fence
The family of Aimee Parks holds a golf tournament in her memory for the Kelowna BC SPCA
Embrace Society brings double-decker bus load of rescue dogs to PetSmart Kelowna for adoption event