For Humboldt

Vernon property pays tribute to Humboldt Broncos by posting hockey sticks along fence

A property along Pottery Road in Vernon is adorned with hockey sticks and green and yellow bows, a tribute to the Humboldt Broncos’ bus tragedy. (Photo submitted)

A property in Vernon has paid tribute to the Humboldt Broncos.

The property has a number of hockey sticks, adorned with green and yellow bows – the Broncos’ colours – tied to its fence.