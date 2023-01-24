Former Vernon JCI chapter president Sue Solymosi (second from left) became the first person from the chapter to be named to a vice-president position of JCI's World Congress. (Contributed)

Former Vernon JCI chapter president elected to international post

Sue Solymosi is vice-president of JCI World Congress, elected in late 2022 in Hong Kong

Vernon’s local chapter of Junior Chamber International has a history-making member.

Sue Solymosi is the first international vice-president to originate from the chapter since its recharter in 1999.

Solymosi was elected for a vice-president position at the JCI World Congress 2022 held in Hong Kong. She was among a unique group of candidates shortlisted by a panel of chief delegates and national presidents.

“On behalf of JCI Vernon, we are so proud of Sue and everything she has accomplished,” said JCI Vernon’s 2023 chapter president Dayna Watters.

Preceding her role as international vice president, Solymosi was JCI Canada’s national president in 2022, the JCI BC/Yukon regional president in 2017, and JCI Vernon’s president in 2015.

During her time in JCI, she has attended many leadership focused training events, including JCI Leadership Training University in Pasadena, JCI Japan Academy, while being a graduate of the first inaugural North American Academy.

Solymosi has attended two JCI Area Conferences, three World Congresses, and has been honored with a JCI Senatorship.

Away from JCI, Solymosi obtained a bachelor’s degree in arts, with a concentration in French studies, and currently works as a mortgage broker. She is engaged with her family, including her husband and children, and has been known to volunteer and participate in many social events in Vernon.

In her leadership role in 2023, Solymosi will work closely with JCI national organizations in Dutch Caribbean, Dominican Republic, Surinam, USA and Haiti to assist with the ongoing development of outstanding leaders for a changing world.

READ MORE: Gift fair boosts local charities

READ MORE: JCI dives into training, picks up awards

