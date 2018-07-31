Doreen Ellinson (left), Eagles Provincial Mother, and Klara Schubert, Eagles B.C. Madam President, present $21,630.25 to Marge Bailey for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation to purchase a gamma probe. (Photo Contributed)

Fraternal Order of Eagles raises thousands for charity

The cause raised over $20,000 for breast cancer research.

Vernon’s Fraternal Order of Eagles recently hosted the provincial convention in Vernon, with over 300 guests coming from as far as Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Nevada, Wisconsin and all over B.C.

The annual event is held in different city’s in B.C. each year and Vernon hosted in honour of Klara Schubert, Provincial Madam President 2017-2018.

“I had the honour of naming a provincial Mother Doreen Ellinson, and Honorary Provincial Mother Ann Bodnaruk,” said Schubert, who was also tasked with choosing the provincial president’s charity and raising funds. “I travelled all over in B.C. and Oregon, Nebraska, Mishigan and Alaska. My special charity for the year was breast cancer.”

Schubert plans to purchase equipment for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital, specifically a Mammotome Gamma Probe instrument. The cause raised $21,630.25 for breast cancer research. This also included proceeds raised from selling ladybug pins, and a special raffle at the convention.

Schubert expresses appreciation to anyone who contributed to raise the money.

