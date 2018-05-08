Free fishing at Polson Park catches on

Kal Flyfishers hosted its annual Kids Free Fishing Weekend in Polson Park pond this weekend, which Vida Chisholm and her son Nico took part in. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Polson Park reeled in a crowd over the weekend as kids, and adults got hooked on fishing.

The pond at the park was stocked with 1,000 fish last week by the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC personnel for the Kalamalka Flyfishers Society’s annual Kids Fishing Weekend.

The free event for kids aged four to 14, accompanied by an adult, saw lots of smiles, splashing and excited screams.

“The kids brought home free fish for supper,” said Chelsey Langlois, as her nine and 11-year-old each caught a trout Saturday.

Six-year-old Arya Bryant and Sevryn Holmes, 14, get hooked in the Kids Free Fishing Weekend which took place in Polson Park pond over the weekend. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)