Free fishing at Polson Park catches on

Polson Park reeled in a crowd over the weekend as kids, and adults got hooked on fishing.
The pond at the park was stocked with 1,000 fish last week by the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC personnel for the Kalamalka Flyfishers Society’s annual Kids Fishing Weekend.
The free event for kids aged four to 14, accompanied by an adult, saw lots of smiles, splashing and excited screams.
“The kids brought home free fish for supper,” said Chelsey Langlois, as her nine and 11-year-old each caught a trout Saturday.
