Friends of NOYFSS attend Giving Back dinner

City of Vernon economics officer Kevin Poole and his wife, Angie, enjoy a table with Recreation Services director Doug Ross and his wife, Toni, at the North Okanagan Youth Family Services Society Giving Back dinner Friday night at the Village Green Hotel. (Kevin Mitchell/Morning Star)

They have been making a huge difference in Vernon’s well-being since 1974.

The North Okanagan Youth Family Services Society (NOYFSS) receives big support in annual fundraising events and it was time for some payback Friday night at the Village Green Hotel Sierra Ballroom.

NOYFSS, represented by Dean Francks, director of business and fund development, hosted a Giving Back gourmet dinner for approximately 100 guests. Francks delivered a short slide presentation, outlining plans for a $250,000 face-lift to the downtown offices.

Vernon Mayor Akbal Mund, Bob Fleming of RDNO and city economics officer Kevin Poole joined business owners and media in the house.

NOYFSS is a registered, non-profit, charitable organization that provides counselling and support services to individuals and families through a variety of community-based and residential programs. NOYFSS is committed to removing barriers for individuals with (and not limited to) physical/mental/developmental exceptionalities, sensory issues poverty and language/cultural needs.

Construction on the 1,200-square foot addition is now underway. Francks said 12,000 people walked through the NOYFSS facility last year seeking help.

The retro Vipers-Prince George Spruce Kings hockey game at Civic Arena and a 54.40 concert have been the major NOYFSS fundraisers so far in 2018.

Dean Francks of North Okanagan Youth Family Services Society gives a presentation on the organization’s expansion plans at the Giving Back dinner Friday night at the Village Green Hotel. (Kevin Mitchell/Morning Star)