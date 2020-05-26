Vernon 9Round Fitness owners Mily and Ralph Buisine announced Monday, May 25, they are permanently closing the Vernon Square Mall facility due to COVID-19. (Photo submitted)

Fundraiser launched to support Vernon gym owners forced to close amid COVID-19

9Round Fitness in Vernon Square Mall owners announced permanent closure of facility May 25

A Vernon resident has kicked off a fundraiser to support two local business owners forced to shut the doors under the pressures of COVID-19.

9Round Fitness owners Ralph and Mily Buisine alerted members May 25 they are permanently closing as a result of the pandemic and less than 24-hours later, Vernonite Jacqueline Barnett started a GoFundMe campaign to support the Buisines in this time of transition.

The Buisines have only been in Vernon for the past three years, the GoFundMe page reads, but they’ve left a mark and the fundraiser organizer said the hardships don’t stop at the business doors.

The gym closure was a “devastating blow for the Vernon community,” the organizer wrote. “However, Mily and Ralph also face the possibility of having to leave Canada following their business’s closing.”

Barnett said she would love to raise enough to support the reopening of the 9Round, but she recognizes that’s “unlikely.”

“Instead, I want to provide the Vernon people with an opportunity to help these individuals who have given so much of themselves to this small community, who have made so many of us healthier and happier through their support,” Barnett wrote.

“Mily and Ralph have a unique way of making you feel like family,” Barnett wrote. “Outside of the gym, Mily and Ralph have taken part in several philanthropic activities within the community.”

Barnett points to the generosity the Buisines have shown from food and toy donations to the Salvation Army to fundraising for H.O.P.E. (Helping Out People Exploited).

“Mily and Ralph have aimed to make Vernon a better community for everyone since coming here.”

The GoFundMe campaign has a $5,000 goal.

“I know times are difficult for everyone right now,” Barnett wrote. “But every dollar makes a difference.”

READ MORE: Vernon gym knocked out by COVID-19

READ MORE: Tagging Suicide Hill in Vernon in lieu of grad party?

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan man rides the rail trail in support of Alzheimer’s

Just Posted

Fundraiser launched to support Vernon gym owners forced to close amid COVID-19

9Round Fitness in Vernon Square Mall owners announced permanent closure of facility May 25

Reconsider downtown Vernon OD prevention site: city council

Several members of council voiced concerns about Interior Health’s expansion

Lumby Fire Department upgrades vehicle fleet

Out is the old bush truck, complete with homemade solutions, and in is a new vehicle

Tagging Suicide Hill in Vernon in lieu of grad party?

City councillor pitches idea to revive old tradition amid COVID-19 pandemic

Motorcycle vs. vehicle on Vernon highway

Fire crews, ambulance and police on scene at 32nd Street and 43rd Avenue intersection

B.C. records no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in weeks

Good news comes despite 11 new test-positive cases in B.C. in the past 24 hours

VIDEO: Trudeau, Atwood say ‘happy birthday’ for Robert Bateman’s 90th

Famed Canadian artist celebrated May 23

Peachland recovery task force proposes larger patios

Several initiatives proposed by the Peachland COVID-19 recovery task force will go to council tonight

Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 97 near Summerland

The incident involving a motorcycle happened just before 4 p.m.

BC Corrections to expand list of eligible offenders for early release during pandemic

Non-violent offenders are being considered for early release through risk assessment process

Fraser Valley driver featured on ‘Highway Thru Hell’ TV show dies

Monkhouse died Sunday night of a heartattack, Jamie Davis towing confirmed

B.C. visitor centres get help with COVID-19 prevention measures

Destination B.C. gearing up for local, in-province tourism

Vancouver among cities shortlisted for NHL hub as league announces playoff plans

NHL will start the playoffs with 24 teams

36 soldiers test positive for COVID-19 after working in Ontario, Quebec care homes

Nearly 1,700 military members are working in long-term care homes overwhelmed by COVID-19

Most Read