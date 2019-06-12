Future Vernon esthetician pampered with tuition win

Congrats to Grace Hunter, a grade 10 Fulton student who plans to use the tuition giveaway to pursue esthetician school

Grace Hunter had no idea that attending Experience OC would pay off to the tune of $5,000.

The 16-year-old Clarence Fulton Secondary student knew her friends were attending the annual program exploration at Okanagan College’s Vernon campus. It was an opportunity for her to check out the Esthetics & Nail Technology Certificate program at the Vernon campus, which had caught her eye early on.

“Every Christmas, I would get something new to help me practice in esthetics, like a fake hand to practice painting nails,” Grace said, adding her mom, Ami, studied esthetics out of high school as well.

“I grew up with my mom and my aunt doing my nails, so it is something I’ve always been interested in.”

Grace may have grown up around salons, but she can usually be found getting dirty playing soccer, basketball or volleyball.

“She is such a sporty gal. We usually see her with a messy pony tail and shorts, so she’s the opposite of what you would think someone who is interested in esthetics to be like,” Ami said. “When she does put on makeup and gets dressed up, it’s a huge transformation and we all ask, ‘Who is this person?’”

During her Experience OC session May 1, Grace explored psychology and nursing in addition to esthetics. She remembers touring around the campus and how impressed she was with the psychology presentation. In her esthetics session, the class practised applying nail polish on wood.

As a Grade 10 student, she hadn’t given post-secondary education too much thought, until her principal stopped into her class and told her she had won a $5,000 tuition credit to Okanagan College.

“It was so crazy. I didn’t even realize I had been entered into the draw just by attending Experience OC,” Grace said. “I’m excited to apply and get started. This will go a long way to paying for my education.”

The Tuition Giveaway Contest runs from July to May, when high school students and others interested in going back to school can enter to win by simply attending recruitment events, going on a campus tour, or meeting recruitment staff.

“We had almost 3,500 entries into the Tuition Giveaway Contest, which shows how many people are exploring their post-secondary options at Okanagan College,” said Inga Wheeler, Associate Registrar. “We look forward to welcoming Grace to the College.”

The Tuition Giveaway Contest will return in 2019/20. For details about the contest, visit www.okanagan.bc.ca/tuitiongiveaway.

