GALLERY: Beaver, deer spotted around Vernon

Two fawns were spotted on a stroll with their parents around East Hill in Vernon June 26, 2020. (Kerry Hutter - Contributed)
A deer family was spotted strolling around East Hill in Vernon June 26, 2020. (Kerry Hutter - Contributed)
A ‘Great Canadian Big-Tailed River Rat’ was seen at the pedestrian bridge on 33rd Avenue in downtown Vernon. (Nik Vishschraper - Facebook)

A deer family was spotted on their afternoon stroll around East Hill Friday afternoon.

Kerry Hutter submitted the photos snapped during a bike ride around 23rd Avenue and 26th Street June 26.

Meanwhile, a “Great Canadian Big-Tailed River Rat” has been spotted at the pedestrian bridge on 33rd Avenue in downtown Vernon.

Facebook user Nik Vishschraper shared a photograph of the Canadian icon along with a detailed map.

“I’ve seen him a few times. He’s not shy at all, just sits there and lets you take pictures,” Vischscraper wrote.

If you capture wildlife photos, send them to editor@vernonmorningstar.com for consideration.

