GALLERY: Okanagan captures killer morning sunrise

Lake Country Orchard sunrise. (Contributed)
A stunning sunrise Thursday morning over the Enderby Cliffs. (Lynn Reading photo)
Stunning sunrise through the drifting fog Thursday morning in Enderby. (Jackie Jake photo)
The sunrise from Lumby is a rainbow of colours. (Sandy Fowell photo)
The skies are lit up with vibrant colours Thursday morning. (Cyrstal Kassam photo)
SilverStar Mountain Resort is a glow with colour Thursday morning. (SilverStar Mountain Resort photo)
Thursday’s sunrise from Olympia, Washington. (Mike Hale photo)
The sunrise over Sorrento Thursday morning. (Sarah Palmer photo)
SilverStar Mountain Resort is a glow with colour Thursday morning. (David McCready photo)
SilverStar Mountain Resort is a glow with colour Thursday morning. (SilverStar Mountain Resort photo)
The sunrise over Vernon lights up the sky with colour Thursday morning. (Tennille Litzenberger photo)

The Okanagan offers some of the most beautiful wildlife, lakes and landscapes there is to see in Canada.

This morning, residents were able to capture the gorgeous sunrise in the east. From Peachland to Vernon, and beyond, shades of orange and purple lit the sky — a rarity and a privilege to experience.

According to experts, the sunrise has an orange-reddish colour when the sun is low on the horizon and the sunlight travels through more of the atmosphere. Shorter wavelengths colours (blues and violets) get scattered out. As a result, this leaves more of the longer wavelength colors like yellow, orange and red.

Click through the photo galleray above to some photos residents of the Okanagan took of the sunrise this morning.

