Garage sale helps Falkland church keep doors open

The Falkland Community Church is raising funds to cover insurance costs, and possibly for roof repairs, with a garage sale Saturday, Sept. 25. (Contributed)

After surviving yet another close-call fire, a staple in Falkland is ringing up support.

The Falkland Community Church invites the community to pick up some treasures at a garage sale Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“It will be a garage/yard sale with quality items, some brand-new, many from someone moving,” secretary Irene Morck said. “Great prices and selection.”

The funds raised will help the church cover insurance costs and maybe even help replace the 22-year-old shingles.

Normally the Falkland & District Community Church & Fellowship Society keeps rental rates low by hosting fundraising events such as turkey dinners. But COVID-19 has cancelled the dinners as well as many rentals.

Therefore the garage sale is being used to give the 34-year-old church a lift.

Over the years the building has accommodated not only worship services of many denominations, Sunday school, Vacation Bible school, Bible studies, weddings, and funerals, but also birthdays, anniversaries, Girl Guides, Boy Scouts, AA meetings, exercise classes, children’s play groups, banquets, potlucks, pancake suppers, and community soup meals, but the church basement was even used as a small-animal holding facility during the 2017 wildfires. And the Society is grateful that the recent White Rock Lake wildfire spared this community centre from its wrath.

“So, by supporting our garage/yard sale, you are truly supporting the community of Falkland and District,” Morck said.

The church is also unique in that five different denominations came together to build the facility: Roman Catholic, United Church, Alliance, Seventh Day Adventist and Anglican.

Anyone interested in coming to support the church garage sale can also enjoy coffee by donation and the friendly workers, in a COVID-careful setting.

“But we’ll have plenty of fun too,” Morck said.

There will be an array of goods for sale including: table and chair sets, desks, dishes, lamps, electronics, Lego blocks, Fisher Price and plenty of other toys, elegant purses (some with new tags), never-used crafting supplies, games galore, small kitchen appliances (all working), pretty pictures and lots of frames, sharp knives, good-looking hats, books for children and adults, wicker baskets, some nice clothes, a couple of good suitcases and more.

