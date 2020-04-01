Gleaners give surplus produce, Vernon gratefully fed

With operations closed at the North Okanagan Gleaners, a trailer full of food was donated to the community. (Submitted Photo)

A truckload of free produce was quickly picked over by the community Tuesday.

Emmanuel Baptist Church announced that it had several tons of potatoes, beets and onions available, donated by the North Okanagan Gleaners. With its plant shut down due to COVID-19, the Gleaners were unable to process the food, which is dried and made into soup stock for those in need.

The community was quick to scoop up the free food, as many are feeling the pinch due to layoffs and cutbacks.

“A huge thank you to the Gleaners,” said George Serhan, in a response to the public Facebook pots. “At a time like this, this is welcome.”

This is just one of many offers of support and assistance being made locally.

