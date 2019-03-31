Golf tournament offers four hole-in-one opportunities

For the 11th year, Summerland’s Timber Mart is the title sponsor of the Agur Lake charity golf tournament, helping to raise money for the barrier-free wilderness camp. (Submitted)

The Agur Lake Camp Society and Summerland Timber Mart have partnered for the 11th annual Agur Lake Camp Charity Golf Tournament, with additional sponsors providing prizes for holes-in-one.

All of the proceeds from the tournament go towards operating B.C.’s only barrier-free wilderness campground.

Last year saw more than $25,000 raised for the Agur Lake Camp.

The tournament starts off with a lunch at the Summerland Golf and Country Club before the golfing starts, and the day ends with a dinner and live and silent auctions.

This year, sinking a hole-in-one at tournament comes with additional rewards. Golfers can win one of two brand new cars, or one of two $10,000 cash prizes if they nail their shot. They won’t be easy to get, the tournament is promising additional challenges on the course that will “redefine the meaning of a handicap.”

Penticton Toyota and Huber Bannister Chevrolet are sponsoring the tournament and providing the vehicles. Johnston Meier Insurance and the Chamberlain Property Group are providing the cash prizes.

Along with a day of golf and a chance for big prizes, tickets go to support a unique facility. Agur Lake Camp is a 22-hectare site with fully wheelchair accessible cabins, docks, trails, picnic pavilion and fire pit area. The camp offers people of all ages, and those with various disabilities and their families or caregivers a safe and calm oasis. It allows families the unique opportunity for rest, rejuvenation and to create memorable connections with one another in nature.

This tournament was a sold-out event last year, to register now, you can go to the website at https://agurlakecamp.ca/charity-golf-tournament.

For more information about the tournament, you can contact the tournament chair Toni Clark at 250-462-2565 or by e-mail at agurlakecampfundraising@gmail.com.

