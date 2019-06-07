Golfing for ALS

The 4th Annual PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS takes place June 24 at Rise Golf Course.

During the month of June, golf professionals will golf from sunrise to sunset to support those living with ALS. To raise awareness and funds for the ALS Society of BC, they will golf as many holes as possible.

The Rise Golf Course is one of over 30 golf courses located across BC participating in the 14th Annual PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS.

Mike Van Horne, Chad Scott and Steven Coulthard will be taking part in Vernon’s ALS Golfathon Monday, June 24.

“On behalf of the Association, I am extremely proud of the PGA of BC’s involvement with the Golfathon for ALS, benefiting the ALS Society of BC patient services,” said Donald Miyazaki, Executive Director of the PGA of B.C.

“Throughout our 13 years of participation, the efforts of countless Golf Professionals and Volunteers have helped raise over $1.6 million. The program has assisted tens of thousands of individuals throughout British Columbia affected by this deadly disease. I am confident that with the continued support of our members, 2019 will be yet another successful PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS.”

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a fatal neurodegenerative disorder that affects the person’s motor neurons that carry messages to the muscles resulting in weakness and wasting in arms, legs, mouth, throat and elsewhere; typically, the person is immobilized within two to five years of the initial diagnosis. There is no known cause or cure yet, but there is hope through the ALS Society of BC.

Proceeds from the Golfathon for ALS provide crucial support services to ALS patients and their families, friends, and caregivers.

To help support your local golf professionals to raise awareness and funds for the ALS Society of BC, donate by visiting www.golfathonforals.com.

