Habitat for Humanity’s Lake Country build gets $10,000 boost

“I couldn’t be more pleased to offer my support,” says Kelowna employment lawyer Robert Smithson

Robert Smithson of Smithson Employment Law Corporation presents a $10,000 donation to the Habitat for Humanity Okanagan’s Kelowna ReStore. (Contributed)

A Kelowna employment lawyer has given a Lake Country affordable housing project a major boost.

Robert Smithson dropped by Habitat for Humanity Okanagan’s Kelowna ReStore with a cheque for $10,000 to support the charity’s latest build.

“More and more, within our local community and beyond, the importance for families to access stable housing is apparent. Making the leap into owning your own home is a supreme challenge for many families,” said Smithson of Smithson Employment Law Corporation.

“Habitat for Humanity Okanagan is helping to make that dream come true in Lake Country, and I couldn’t be more pleased to offer my support.”

In September, Habitat broke ground on a project that will create 12 townhouses at Powley Court in Lake Country. The first eight homes come with a construction cost of $2.9 million.

The non-profit operates four ReStores in the Okanagan, which sell donated recycled materials to support Habitat projects.

“We are very grateful for this generous donation. Habitat would normally have been the charity of choice for several fundraising events that were cancelled because of COVID-19 and we are still recovering from pandemic-related store closures last spring,” said Andrea Manifold, CEO for Habitat for Humanity Okanagan.

“We recently started the build in Lake Country so this support couldn’t come at a better time.”

Brendan Shykora

Donation