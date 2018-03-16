Head Eagle lands in Vernon April 7

The local faction of the Fraternal Order of Eagles will host a special guest this spring.
Helen Poehner, Grand Madam President of the Eagles, will visit Vernon on April 7, where she will be the guest of honour at a dinner hosted by the Eagles.
Her visit comes ahead of the Eagles Provincial Convention, which will take place in Vernon from June 6 to June 9. Delegates and visitors from B.C. and afar are anticipated to visit the city for the event.
@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.