Head Eagle lands in Vernon April 7

The City of Vernon, has been chosen as the host city for the Eagles provincial convention

The local faction of the Fraternal Order of Eagles will host a special guest this spring.

Helen Poehner, Grand Madam President of the Eagles, will visit Vernon on April 7, where she will be the guest of honour at a dinner hosted by the Eagles.

Her visit comes ahead of the Eagles Provincial Convention, which will take place in Vernon from June 6 to June 9. Delegates and visitors from B.C. and afar are anticipated to visit the city for the event.

Morning Star Staff

