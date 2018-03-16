Head Eagle lands in Vernon April 7

The City of Vernon, has been chosen as the host city for the Eagles provincial convention

Helen Poehner, Grand Madam President of the Fraternal Order of Eagles will visit Vernon on April 7. A dinner will be held in her honour. (Photo submitted)

The local faction of the Fraternal Order of Eagles will host a special guest this spring.

Helen Poehner, Grand Madam President of the Eagles, will visit Vernon on April 7, where she will be the guest of honour at a dinner hosted by the Eagles.

Her visit comes ahead of the Eagles Provincial Convention, which will take place in Vernon from June 6 to June 9. Delegates and visitors from B.C. and afar are anticipated to visit the city for the event.

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
