Help plant up a riparian habitat in Lumby

Help green up Lumby’s flight park by helping the Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society plant over 400 native trees and shrubs along the river at Rauck Farm.

Riparian areas are shorelines, strips of land beside streams, rivers, wetlands, lakes and other bodies of water. They support a community of moisture-loving plants that are distinctly different from aquatic vegetation. A healthy riparian area has different kinds of trees of varied ages and heights, a thick underbrush layer and other lush vegetation. This works together to create an intricate web of life.

Development and channelization of water courses have resulted in a loss of at least 75 per cent of our riparian habitats. Without healthy riparian areas, river banks and creeks sides are vulnerable to flooding and erosion. Roots help to stabilize banks, decrease soil erosion, and aid in flood protection by slowing and dissipating high stream flows.

These habitats are also extremely important for wildlife. In fact, riparian areas are crucial to some of our species at risk like Western Screech-owls and Lewis’s Woodpeckers.

Nearly 85 per cent of all Okanagan species are dependent on riparian habitats or use them regularly. They also provide much-needed winter browse and shelter for deer, elk, moose and other large mammals.

Forests along the edges of our watercourses and water bodies help to shade the water and keep it cooler during the hot summer months. Cool water is very important to fish like salmon that often spawn in these waters.

You can help restore vital and endangered riparian habitat on Oct. 17. Come out to the Freedom Flight Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and take part in planting up a riparian area along the river on Rauck Farm.

This site is quite steep, with uneven footing, so please be sure to wear sensible footwear. Bring gardening gloves and a shovel if you have them. Snacks and light refreshments will be provided.

Volunteers will be crossing the runway to the planting site and must RSVP to Michelle at michelle@osstewardship.ca or 250-485-7549.