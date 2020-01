Boys from the Vernon Preparatory School play hockey on a horse corral ice rink in 1935. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #16913)

Hockey has always been a go-to winter activity for people of all ages and this photo circa 1935 is evidence of that.

Take in some hockey yourselves tonight as the Vernon Vipers take on Prince George at Kal Tire Place and observe RCMP Appreciation Day. Game starts at 7 p.m.