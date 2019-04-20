(Stock photo)

Home Hardware to give away free Reusable Shopping Bags in honour of Earth Day

“We feel we have a responsibility to keep our ecological footprint as small as possible”

Shepherd’s Home Hardware Building Centre in Armstrong is giving away Reusable Shopping Bags in honour of Earth Day on Monday, April 22.

Over the next several weeks Shepherd’s is encouraging customers to return with their reusable shopping bags for purchases as they are discontinuing single use plastic bags as of Canada Day (July 1).

“Shepherd’s has been taking a more eco-friendly stance over the past five years or so. We converted all of our high power exterior and branding lights to LED over the past few years and this year we converted all of our interior lights to LED,” said Company representative, Daryl Davis. “We feel we have a responsibility to keep our ecological footprint as small as possible, and we will continue to do so as we approach our 100 year anniversary.”

Davis also encourages people to look for more eco-friendly initiatives in the future.

Shepherd’s Home Hardware Building Centre is located at 3525 Mill Street in Armstrong.

Related: Brightside Earth Day Get Down promotes wellness in Kelowna

Related: Elizabeth May’s B.C. wedding will be a ‘low-carbon affair’ on Earth Day

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

 

Poster of event. (Submitted)

Previous story
Schnare’s Massive Egg Hunt returns

Just Posted

Home Hardware to give away free Reusable Shopping Bags in honour of Earth Day

“We feel we have a responsibility to keep our ecological footprint as small as possible”

Annual Nk’maplqs Challenge Cup returns easter weekend

The goal of the Vernon-based event is to revitalize the game and the tradition of an all-native hockey tournament in the Interior.

Peeling away: OK strip clubs disappearing

Hear from Penticton’s only strip club owner about their success in a dying industry

Schnare’s Massive Egg Hunt returns

The annual egg hunt takes place Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. - noon at 659 Commonage Road in Vernon.

Vernon-raised BC Was Awesome producer returns home for filming of episode

The topic of this Vernon-featured episode has not yet been revealed.

FOODIE FRIDAY: Brodo Kitchen makes special poutine

Brodo Kitchen features homemade comfort food and a spin on Gnocchi, transformed into poutine

BC Care Providers to explore new solutions to care aide shortage in Okanagan

CEO Daniel Fontaine finishes Listening Tour, discusses possible care aide internship in Okanagan

B.C. RCMP receive application for Police Cat Services

RCMP announced the launch of the Police Cat Services unit as an April fools joke

Traffic flagger ‘pushed’ by vehicle in Osoyoos on April 18

Aimee Attig is looking for witnesses of the incident that took place on Highway 3 near the AG Foods

Shuswap dancer stays across street from Penticton shooting day after Salmon Arm tragedy

Dancers come for festival, put in lockdown in rec centre, watch police response from Airbnb window

Kirkland Signature veggie burgers recalled due to possible metal fragments

Recalled products came in 1.7 kg packages with a best before date of Apr. 23, 2019

Chaos at the ferry terminal for people heading from Vancouver to the Island

Easter crowds create backlog at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

COLUMN: Bunnies, sexuality and the freedom to read

A book about a gay bunny has been the subject of challenges

Parents of 13 who tortured children get life after hearing victims

One of their daughters fled their home and pleaded for help to a 911 operator

Most Read