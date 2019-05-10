Ruth Edwards (right), Executive Director North Okanagan Hospice Society, accepts a $2,000 donation from Linda Kronbauer (left), Vernon and Area Pro-Life Society. (Submitted Photo)

Hospice society recieves $2,000

Vernon and Area Pro-Life Society supports end of life care

A donation of $2,000 was given to the North Okanagan Hospice Society recently.

The donation was given by Vernon and Area Pro-Life Society, “in support of the sanctity of life from conception to its natural end.”

The donation was accepted by Ruth Edward, Executive Director North Okanagan Hospice Society.

