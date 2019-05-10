Hospice society recieves $2,000

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.
@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Vernon and Area Pro-Life Society supports end of life care
To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.
@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
District ultimately would like to see a provincial ban
Several patients taken to hospital following Friday morning MVI
While the park washrooms will be closed May 13-15, the park will remain open for sports activities.
A Go Fund Me has been set up to aid Darrell Moulsdale with expenses related to his recovery.
“Psychic Development for the Closet Intuitive” on May 25 and “Dance for Ruth” on May 18
The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours
Ships must keep 400-metre distance as part of the new rules by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans
Slim was known for wanting to connect the unchartered coastal range with the Canadian road system
Funding will help with hiring of project manager for proposed 50-kilometre trail system
Jimmy Pelletier stopped to speak with students at l’École de l’Anse-au-sable on May 10
Kettle River Brewing teams up with CrAsian Food Truck to open a kitchen
Witness says driver was trying to sneak bus through train crossing arms, with students on board
Players invited based on performance at U16 BC Cup held in Salmon Arm
Several patients taken to hospital following Friday morning MVI
Check out this events column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira
PHOTOS: Live music and a barbecue get community moving in support
The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours
All agencies emplore individuals struggling with suicidal thoughts to seek help within their community.
Expect individual closures east of Revelstoke for up to two hours
Celebrate at the Okanagan Science Centre