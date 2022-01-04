‘Ice jellyfish’ spotted around Okanagan Lake

Ice jellyfish and geese on Okanagan Lake (José Salmerón)Ice jellyfish and geese on Okanagan Lake (José Salmerón)
Large ice cap on Okanagan Lake (José Salmerón/Dec. 2021)Large ice cap on Okanagan Lake (José Salmerón/Dec. 2021)
(José Salmerón)(José Salmerón)

Extreme cold mixed with heavy snowfall made for conditions that produced some strange ice formations on Okanagan Lake.

Jose Salmeron captured photos of “ice jellyfish” during the cold snap at the end of December.

The jellyfish-looking formations occur when layers of ice form over shoreline rocks. When water drips off the ice caps and freezes it forms tiny tentacle-looking icicles.

READ MORE: Ice volcanoes, steam devils and ice pancakes show up during Okanagan’s deep freeze

READ MORE: B.C. urged to prepare for holiday cold snap with -50 C expected in the north

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Environment Canada weatherOkanagan

Previous story
Okanagan’s first baby girl of 2022 born in Vernon

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Silverbacks goalie Owen Say started 2022 with a 3-0 shutout against the Vernon Vipers on Jan. 1. (Chris Fowler/Salmon Arm Silverbacks image)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks pick up pair of wins over Vernon Vipers on weekend

Bullet holes in home targeted in shooting. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
First shooting of 2022 in notorious Vernon neighbourhood

Ryan Price, who grew up in Vernon, has been missing from Burnaby since Dec. 20. (RCMP photos)
Missing Burnaby man grew up in Vernon

Saniya Abilmajineva and Hiroto Saito perform Romeo and Juliet at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Feb. 19. (Ballet Jörgen photo)
Concerts, live entertainment sells out in Lake Country, Vernon