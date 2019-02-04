The SilverStar Fire Department shows off the summit chairlift on auction Feb. 16. (Photo submitted)

Iconic SilverStar chairlift up for auction

The SIlverStar Fire Department is taking bids Feb. 16

The Silver Star Fire Department is offering anyone a chance to own a piece of local history.

As a fundraising effort during Emergency Services Day in the village Feb. 16, the department will be taking bids on the Summit Chairlift, formerly known as the Green Chair, mounted in a garden swing frame.

“It literally could be the last chance to own a piece of SilverStar history,” said Brad Baker, operations director.

The chairlift was installed in 1970, and operated until April 2018. It was removed last summer to make way for the new Des Schumann Summit Express Gondola.

For more info, or to bid by proxy, call or text Baker at 250-558-8105. The auction ends at 3 p.m. Feb. 16. All proceeds from the auction support the Silver Star Fire Department.


parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: SilverStar a sculptor’s paradise

Just Posted

Vernon’s snow and city venues set for Special Olympics athletes to shine

The Special Olympics BC are in Vernon Feb. 21-23

Bundle up for an Arctic chill gripping the Okanagan

Temperatures will drop over the week

Highway 97 near Summerland still closed, alternate route highlighted

There is no estimated reopening time, however an update is expected today at noon

Penticton Search and Rescue rescues two drivers trying to bypass rockslide closure

Okanagan motorists trying unsafe routes to get past Highway 97 closure

Vernon youth places in international award

Samantha Sewell has placed in the top 12 for 2018 Most Inspiring Miss Award

Patriots outlast Rams 13-3 to win Super Bowl

Brady, Belichick win sixth NFL title together

Sentencing hearing underway for serial killer Bruce McArthur

The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January 2018

Jury set for deliberations at US trial of El Chapo

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman faces life in prison if convicted

Canada to pledge more money for Venezuelan refugee crisis

Canada and its Lima Group allies are meeting to discuss the political, economic and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela

Sexual misconduct: Six French women and journalists face defamation claim

14 women allege Denis Baupin groped, sexted and otherwise harassed them

PHOTOS: SilverStar a sculptor’s paradise

Annual snow sculpture competition was last weekend

PHOTOS: Bonhomme de neige comes to Vernon Winter Carnival

Free skate was Saturday at Kal Tire Place North

Transportation Safety Board investigators deployed to CP Rail derailment

More information to come

Search for missing Merritt cowboy suspended

Ben Tyner, 32, was last seen the afternoon of Jan. 26, at the Nicola Ranch where he worked

Most Read