Iconic SilverStar chairlift up for auction

The SilverStar Fire Department shows off the summit chairlift on auction Feb. 16. (Photo submitted)

The Silver Star Fire Department is offering anyone a chance to own a piece of local history.

As a fundraising effort during Emergency Services Day in the village Feb. 16, the department will be taking bids on the Summit Chairlift, formerly known as the Green Chair, mounted in a garden swing frame.

“It literally could be the last chance to own a piece of SilverStar history,” said Brad Baker, operations director.

The chairlift was installed in 1970, and operated until April 2018. It was removed last summer to make way for the new Des Schumann Summit Express Gondola.

For more info, or to bid by proxy, call or text Baker at 250-558-8105. The auction ends at 3 p.m. Feb. 16. All proceeds from the auction support the Silver Star Fire Department.



parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.