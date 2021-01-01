In Good News: May 2020

Vernon photographer Lisa Mazurek has been putting smiles on thousands of faces worldwide via social media, thanks to her model, Thor, a nearly one-year-old Boston terrier. (Lisa Mazurek photo)
Bannister Honda Sales Manager Jack Decaire (left), General Manager Jesse Clifford and General Manager/Partner Pat Loehndorf present a donated Honda Civic to Sarah White with her daughter Isla, May 1, 2020. (Contributed)Bannister Honda Sales Manager Jack Decaire (left), General Manager Jesse Clifford and General Manager/Partner Pat Loehndorf present a donated Honda Civic to Sarah White with her daughter Isla, May 1, 2020. (Contributed)

Dealership donates car to single mom

Bannister Honda gifted a Toyota Corolla to Sarah White and her six-month-old daughter Isla as part of its Giving Back campaign.

“We know that reliable transportation can be hard to come by during a public health crisis,” said general manager Pat Loehndorf.

“That’s something I can help with, and we started with a safe, reliable Toyota Corolla to give away to a family who needs it.”

Bannister Honda put out a call for nominations on April 1, receiving well over 100 entries in less than a month.

A panel of employees went through each entry before narrowing the list down to the single mother and her daughter.

“I can’t describe how much this is going to change our lives. To have such a huge source of worry and stress lifted off my shoulders is just so amazing,” White said.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE

Thor the dog goes viral

Thor, a one-year-old Boston Terrier whose Vernon master, Lisa Mazurek, takes great delight in dressing up via costume or Photoshop and he’s putting smiles on thousands of faces via social media.

“He’s really a goofy dog,” laughed Mazurek, a former Morning Star photographer, who is now the official photographer of the Vernon Vipers of the B.C. Hockey League.

So how did Thor, a Gemini who Mazurek said is “single and ready to mingle,” become a photo and social media sensation with more than 6,000 followers on his Instagram page: @thorthebrownboston?

After having her arm shattered by an errant puck Dec. 8, 2018, putting her out of commission for months, Mazurek was ready to launch her pet photography business out of her Harwood home but then COVID-19 struck.

She shared a photo of Thor online and thought, “‘He’s pretty funny. I should work on making people smile, because, right now, there’s so much bad news out there,’” Mazurak recounted.

Photo sessions with Thor last around a minute. When the dog sees the camera and knows there are treats for him at the end, he eagerly agrees to pose.

While Mazurek does dress the dog up in costume and uses Photoshop for other snaps, Thor’s expressions are all his.

And they are fantastic.

SEE MORE: Thor the dog a viral sensation

Aidan Eglin, a Grade 12 student at Armstrong's Pleasant Valley Secondary, is the recipient of a 2020 Schulich Leader Award to the University of British Columbia worth $80,000. (School District 83 photo)

Aidan Eglin, a Grade 12 student at Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Secondary, is the recipient of a 2020 Schulich Leader Award to the University of British Columbia worth $80,000. (School District 83 photo)

Armstrong grad awarded $80K scholarship

Aidan Eglin, a Grade 12 student at Pleasant Valley Secondary, was named the recipient of a Schulich Leader Award to UBC worth $80,000 in May.

He was nominated by school staff and plans to pursue a Bachelor of Science with a combined major in computer science and astronomy with a minor in linguistics.

“It’s been such a gift to be able to graduate from one of the best universities in the country, completely free of debt,” he said.

READ MORE: Armstrong student shows skill at provincial finals

Best of 2020

Most Read