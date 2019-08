The super-duper paw-tastic trio. (Facebook)

Take a look at the Okanagan’s cutest four-legged friends.

If you’re wondering what we did to deserve dogs? Don’t worry, we are too.

Monday, August 26th marks International Dog Day, a day to celebrate our friendly canine pals.

They give us unconditional love and loyalty, for treats in return. They get us outdoors, up on our feet and walking around. They’re there to give the mail person a hard time.

They keep us fulfilled, mentally and physically. Today is their day.

Natalia Cuevas Huaico