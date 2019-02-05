Inspire Kindness Productions seek nominations for Secret Wish campaign

Nominations need to be in by April 30 to qualify.

Inspire Kindness Productions has released a spring event that is seeking nominations for their Secret Wish campaign.

The event will take place in partnership with the Okanagan Rail Trail race on Sat., May 11 at 9 a.m. at Kekuli Provincial Park. The race will be a fundraiser for Inspire Kindness Productions and a committee of volunteers will choose families in Vernon, Lake Country, and Kelowna to support a secret wish.

Nominations need to be in by April 30 to qualify for this years’ campaign. Organizers said that it isn’t a contest, but is simply “Okanagan families, helping Okanagan families.” They also encourage locals to, if they know of a family who could “use a boost” to nominate them for the campaign.

For more details including the nomination forms, go to www.inspirekindnessproductions.com.

