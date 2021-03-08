Five Kelowna writers are featured in an anthology that launched in time for International Women's Day. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

International Women’s Day: Book exploring fears features Kelowna writers

The book has launched in time for International Women’s Day

A book featuring Kelowna writers has launched in time to celebrate International Women’s Day.

‘Fear Less’ is an anthology, compiled by 19 women from the U.S. and Canada sharing stories about their greatest fears, how they overcame them and how they have become more resilient as a result of their hardships.

Sharon Hughes-Geekie is a local businesswoman and she said the goal of the book is to show that everyone is affected by fear one way or another.

“This book addresses all sorts of fears, from eating disorders to self-doubt, imposter syndrome to fear of abandonment,” she said.

“We all have fears and a lot of it is self-doubt in disguise and we struggle with how to overcome those fears in order to live our optimal life.”

She added that the stories are to help others, especially women, to overcome or at least be able to live with their fears and to celebrate their victories.

Co-author Andrea Kelly said it’s important to overcome as many of our fears as possible to live the best life we can so that nothing is holding us back. However, she also said it’s also important to understand that there will always be new fears and new trials throughout our lives.

Kristy Keus echoed the sentiment, adding that fear can hold us back from being the best person we can be not just for ourselves, but for our loved ones too.

Kristen Thompson said as women, there are a lot of things that we talk about with each other, but there is also a lot of unsaid things, including what’s difficult or what we’re afraid of.

“I think it’s important to create a sense of sisterhood, especially in these times… we have these nagging fears that many of us didn’t know we had or didn’t talk to each other about,” she said.

“So (this book) creates this sense of not being alone and reminding women we’re alike in many ways.”

For her part, lead author Christine Esovoloff said she hopes when men and women alike read the book, that they gain perspective on the things that are holding them back or that they need to work on.

“For me, writing my chapter in the book highlighted some areas in my life that I wasn’t even aware that fear was really holding me back,” she said.

“So I hope people gain some awareness and maybe gain a step or two on how they might be able to overcome it.”

The book is now available at Barnes & Noble in the U.S. and Chapters in Canada. If you wish to order online, you can do so here.

READ: Kelowna athletes, coaches, businesses honoured for achievements during pandemic

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cash available for North Okanagan non-profits

Just Posted

Community Foundation North Okanagan is now accepting applications for its annual Smart and Caring Community Grants program. (CFNO photo)
Cash available for North Okanagan non-profits

Community Foundation North Okanagan seeks applicants for its annual Smart and Caring Grants program

The current B.C. Men’s curling champions, Rick Sawatsky (Vernon and now living and working in Kelowna, from left), Andrew Nerpin (Kelowna), Jim Cotter (Vernon) and Steve Laycock (Saskatoon), have yet to find the win column at the 2021 Tim Hortons Brier in Calgary. (Black Press - file photo)
B.C. looking for Brier victory

Team B.C. falls to 0-2 Sunday, March 7, with 10-7 loss to Wild Card 1 entry from Manitoba

Vernon’s Zach Anderson, who now resides in Perth, Australia, has raised awareness and more than $6,400 for the #SickNotWeak charity in regards to depression in honour of friend Justin Mitchell’s late father, Glenn, the former managing editor of the Morning Star. Anderson finished an event in Perth called 4 x 4 x 48, which meant running four miles every four hours for 48 hours. (Zach Anderson photo)
Vernon runner completes grueling Aussie event in honour of friend’s father

Zach Anderson raised funds and depression awareness in memory of Glenn Mitchell

Forty-seven vaccination clinics will open across Interior Health beginning March 15. (Canadian Press)
48 COVID-19 vaccine clinics to open across Interior Health

Select groups can book appointments starting Monday

Forty-seven vaccination clinics will open across Interior Health beginning March 15. (Canadian Press)
48 COVID-19 vaccine clinics to open across Interior Health

Select groups can book appointments starting Monday

Five Kelowna writers are featured in an anthology that launched in time for International Women's Day. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
International Women’s Day: Book exploring fears features Kelowna writers

The book has launched in time for International Women’s Day

Const. Allan Young. Photo: Abbotsford Police Department
Manslaughter charge laid in Nelson death of Abbotsford police officer

Allan Young died after an incident in downtown Nelson last summer

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
One of two Kelowna General Hospital COVID-19 outbreaks declared over

One outbreak declared over after two deaths, seven cases; another outbreak remains ongoing in the hospital

Cottonwoods Care Home in Kelowna. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna care home after 12 cases noted

Two staff members and 10 residents at Cottonwoods Care Centre have tested positive for COVID-19

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is administered to a personal support worker at the Ottawa Hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 in Ottawa. Doctors in Alberta have signed an open letter asking for prioritized vaccination of health-care staff who work directly with patients on dedicated COVID-19 units. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
COVID vaccines for seniors in B.C.: Here’s how to sign up

Seniors 90+, Indigenous seniors 65+ and Indigenous Elders can book starting March 8

There is no true picture of how many youth in Penticton are experiencing housing instability or true homelessness. The Foundry and the city of Penticton are trying to find that out.
How many youth are experiencing homelessness in Penticton?

Foundry Penticton and the City have partnered on a youth survey open until March 13

Chelsea Ishizuka was borned and raised in Penticton but has now moved to Japan. When she found out there was a popular restaurant there named after Penticton, she had to go check it out. Here she is with the owner (right). (Facebook)
Popular restaurant in Japan named after city of Penticton

A Pentictonite now living in Tokyo discovered the eatery and the history behind its name

(The Canadian Press)
‘Worse than Sept. 11, SARS and financial crisis combined’: Tourism industry in crisis

Travel services saw the biggest drop in active businesses with 31 per cent fewer firms operating

Pictures and notes in from friends and classmates make up a memorial in support and memory of Aubrey Berry, 4, and her sister Chloe, 6, during a vigil held at Willows Beach in Oak Bay, B.C., on December 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Mother of slain daughters supports recent changes to Canada’s Divorce Act

Sarah Cotton-Elliott said she believed her children took a back seat to arranging equal parenting

Most Read