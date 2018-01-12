Introducing your Queen Silver Star candidates

Bridgette Peterson

Miss Kalamalka Rotary

Future plans: Become a physiotherapist

Favourite activities: Playing soccer and violin

Special memory: Going on a day trip to Banff with my cousin and seeing Lake Louise and all the sites.

Your Idol: My parents and grandparents

Greatest achievement: Passing my Grade 3 violin exam

Favourite Slogan or phrase: Work hard, dream big

Bridgette and the rest of the Queen Silver Star candidates will perform in the Mad Hatter Tea and Talent Show Sunday at the Schubert Centre from 1-4 p.m. Tickets for the event are $15 available at the door or the Vernon Winter Carnival office. Hats are encouraged!!