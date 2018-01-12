Introducing your Queen Silver Star candidates

Meet Miss Kalamalka Rotary Bridgette Peterson

Bridgette Peterson

Miss Kalamalka Rotary

Future plans: Become a physiotherapist

Favourite activities: Playing soccer and violin

Special memory: Going on a day trip to Banff with my cousin and seeing Lake Louise and all the sites.

Your Idol: My parents and grandparents

Greatest achievement: Passing my Grade 3 violin exam

Favourite Slogan or phrase: Work hard, dream big

Bridgette and the rest of the Queen Silver Star candidates will perform in the Mad Hatter Tea and Talent Show Sunday at the Schubert Centre from 1-4 p.m. Tickets for the event are $15 available at the door or the Vernon Winter Carnival office. Hats are encouraged!!

RELATED: Countdown to Carnival begins

Previous story
Registration starts for Vernon 2018-19 school year

Just Posted

‘Patients languishing on stretchers’ at KGH

Kelowna hospital is way over-capacity as people flock to hospital with the flu

Vernon Vipers owner dies suddenly

Duncan Wray owned the BC Hockey League team since 1992

Kelowna author reaches national bestseller status

Tyrell Johnston’s The Wolves of Winter has earned spots in The Globe and Mail and Toronto Star

Vernon museum bites back at fast food giant

Greater Vernon Museum’s social media rant on McDonald’s advertisement gets noticed

Hotel robbery and assault investigated

Days Inn Motel clerk allegedly assualted with crow bar and purse stolen

Bring your dancing shoes and catch the infectious beat of the blues

The 9th Annual Vernon Winter Carnival Blues Festival “Blues Wonderland” takes place Feb. 10

After 18 seasons in Edmonton, Hervey settling in as B.C. Lions general manager

Former Eskimos player, scout and GM replaces Wally Buono

Chilliwack man facing underage sex crimes rearrested after months on the lam

Unusual history of David Kuntz-Angel includes being known for impersonating David Lee Roth

“Smash-hit” Onegin is coming to Vernon

“Passionate, new indie-rock musical hits the stage of the performing arts centre in February

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban spotted at Silver Star

The famous couple are reportedly vacationing in the North Okanagan

‘Logging truck jack-knifed’ in fatal Highway 97 crash

Collision under investigation

Brother/sister classical duo perform in Vernon Jan. 18.

Cheng² Duo will play next NOCCA concert

Brother of Premier John Horgan passes away

A service will be held in Pat’s home community of Port McNeill on Feb. 10, 2018.

Two B.C. First Nation communities mourning loss of teen in reserve house fire

Williams Lake First Nation chief releases statement on death of teen

Most Read

  • An ongoing struggle with poverty

    Summerland woman relies on regular support from food bank

  • Introducing your Queen Silver Star candidates

    Meet Miss Kalamalka Rotary Bridgette Peterson