Event co-chair person Jason Keis (red sweater) and the rest of JCI Vernon invite everyone to participate in the ninth annual Alternative Gift Fair, slated for Saturday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Schubert Centre. (JCI Vernon photo)

JCI Vernon presents annual gift fair

Ninth annual Alternative Gift Fair set for Nov. 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vernon’s Schubert Centre

Local not-for-profit organizations and charities are invited to apply for the ninth annual Alternative Gift Fair, hosted by JCI Vernon.

The fair will be held on Saturday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Schubert Centre, next to the downtown Safeway.

RELATED: JCI presents annual gift fair

“The fair will offer holiday shoppers an easy way to buy gifts of charitable donations and to support their favorite causes,” said event co-chairperson Jason Keis. “Each participating organization offers a variety of meaningful “gifts of help” in price ranges that start as low as $10. Shoppers will receive gift certificates and inserts that identify their donations.”

In the past four years, the JCI Vernon Alternative Gift Fair has raised thousands for both local and international organizations.

RELATED: JCI Alternative Gift Fair a success

Participating organizations must send a representative to the fair, where they are able to promote their current and upcoming projects.

“The JCI Vernon Alternative Gift Fair is on the the same day as the downtown Vernon Christmas Light Up, so on your way to the Light Up why not stop by the Schubert Center and do some holiday gift shopping for a good cause?” said Keis.

Application forms are available now through JCI Vernon at jcialternativegiftfair@gmail.com. Deadline for completed applications is 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 2.

JCI Vernon is a group of young professionals and entrepreneurs committed to creating positive change in the community.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
World Junior Hockey fever hits Vernon
Next story
Vernon ski hill teams with SPCA on fundraiser

Just Posted

JCI Vernon presents annual gift fair

Ninth annual Alternative Gift Fair set for Nov. 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vernon’s Schubert Centre

Vernon Panthers, Fulton Maroons ring up wins

Interior Senior Varsity AA Football League action

Vernon voting results official

Victor Cumming and new-old council will get to work Monday, Nov. 5

Former Kamloops sheriff caught in sex-related sting pleads guilty to lesser charge

Kevin Johnston will be sentenced on Nov. 6 for his role in communicating online with a person posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Vernon shelter project nears completion

Approximately 40 beds to open in November

Your morning news in 90: Oct. 23, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson ‘feeling good’ after concussion

Rookie is back practising after being sidelined by Florida defenceman Mike Matheson

UPDATED: 34 rescued off whale watching boat in Georgia Strait

Tour company says vessel experienced some kind of mechanical issue

Pipeline opponents blast Trans Mountain re-approval plan

Environmental advocates, First Nations leaders say NEB review has same flaws as it had before

Opioid crisis may be shortening British Columbians’ life expectancy: report

Canada among healthiest wealthy countries, but 8,000 overdose deaths since 2016 are causing concern

B.C. cold case helps ‘60 Minutes’ explain genetic genealogy

An arrest in the 1987 double-murder of two people from Victoria was one of three examples highlighted in a segment you can watch here

Delivery of cannabis could be impacted by postal strike

BC Liquor Distribution Branch look at alternative third-party delivery services

Around the BCHL: Chilliwack Chiefs snag spot in CJHL national rankings

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the BCHL and the junior A world.

Rural regions get priority for B.C. referendum mail-out

Ballot security measures aim to protect against voter fraud

Most Read